It was just a couple of weeks ago that I spoke about the lush fields of corn and soybean that lined U.S. Highway 36. From the border with Kansas eastward to Missouri’s longest neighboring state of Illinois, things were looking up for farmers across northern Missouri.
This week’s update to the drought monitor has peeled back some of the aforementioned areas, noting that some counties in our region are now experiencing abnormally dry conditions. This includes Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess and Livingston counties.
Since the beginning of the month, precipitation has been somewhat hard to come by. When it did rain, it wasn’t widespread and served as a temporary prop to the overall dry pattern that’s been unfolding over the last several weeks.
As you may recall, we have had a relatively wet go of things this summer. When it rained, it seemed like it poured. But without consistency within these rounds of rain, the hot summer sun has been doing its thing.
Sure, some farms have irrigation systems but they are the exception and far from the rule. The vast majority of farmers in the Show-Me State take their chances and hold out for rain to provide their crops the necessary water to grow and (hopefully) provide healthy yields.
Locally, things have been relatively quiet after the deluge of water we all saw last month. In St. Joseph, Rosecrans Airport picked up a whopping 6.81 inches of rain in July. That’s more than 2 inches above the “normal” amount of 4.73 inches for the month. However, it’s not the whole story, as July 7 brought more than half of the nearly 7 inches we got for the month. It rained 4.61 inches on July 7, causing flash flooding and other issues. It no doubt put a dent in our delay for this drought watch.
Luckily, there is more rain in the forecast this week. Hopefully, that prevents northern Missouri from falling deeper into “the dry zone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.