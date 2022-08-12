Weekly Drought Monitor

Issued August 11, 2022.

 NOAA/National Weather Service

It was just a couple of weeks ago that I spoke about the lush fields of corn and soybean that lined U.S. Highway 36. From the border with Kansas eastward to Missouri’s longest neighboring state of Illinois, things were looking up for farmers across northern Missouri.

This week’s update to the drought monitor has peeled back some of the aforementioned areas, noting that some counties in our region are now experiencing abnormally dry conditions. This includes Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess and Livingston counties.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

