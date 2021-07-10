Rainfall is vital to our regional economy, as we live on the edge of the Great Plains of America.
Currently, we are ahead of our rainfall average by several inches for the first six months of 2021, and with a stormy weekend forecast promising even more rainfall, it’s looking good for an above-average year of rainfall to continue.
Having an excess amount of rainfall in the ground also helps to moderate soaring afternoon summer temperatures. The extremely hot and humid days each summer here in Northwest Missouri, on average, start after the Fourth of July and continue through Labor Day weekend in early September.
The combination of sunshine, humidity and excellent rainfall are all vital to producing our region’s abundance of crops. Having a little too much rainfall is a much better problem than the opposite as we see with the continuation of the “mega drought” across the Western United States, where a record heatwave continues to scorch the Earth’s surface. Death Valley, California, reported an afternoon high of 130 degrees on Friday. The hottest temperature recorded on Earth was 134 degrees 108 years ago on July 10, 1913, also in Death Valley.
Let’s be thankful for our bounty of rainfall and milder temperatures this weekend because it could be 130 in the shade with no relief in sight for states like Arizona, California and Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.