Considering where we are located — geographically speaking — as well as our recent history with significant weather, it’s safe to say most people in the central to southern plains are intimately aware of severe weather. And it’s in this spirit that we honor what was Severe Weather Awareness Week with an emphasis not on the storms themselves but rather on how you can prepare for any type of impact that they might bring.
One year ago this month, a quick-hitting tornado left a small trail of destruction in eastern St. Joseph. A few properties were damaged, notably a house that the tornado sawed in half. Even though the small EF1 tornado was on the ground for less than a half mile, its impression on the residents nearby will last a lifetime.
Fortunately for many people in central and northern Missouri, the soil allows for easier construction and maintenance of underground space. Basements are as common as kitchen sinks. That’s not always the case in places like Joplin and much of southwest Missouri.
Knowing where to go when significant weather hits is crucial no matter your situation. The best place, obviously, is below ground and away from windows. If you do not have a basement or you are outside in a car or on foot, move to the lowest level of a sturdy structure. You want to be in an interior room with as many barriers (walls) as you can get between you and the outside. Again, stay away from windows, as glass can easily become the first wave of shrapnel a tornado blasts out.
Flooding is another hazard that can have devastating consequences. Most notably, flash flooding turns deadly fast. While statistics vary yearly, the National Weather Service says that ”flooding results in more weather-related fatalities than any other thunderstorm-related hazard.” Knowing all we know about the power of moving water, it shouldn’t come as a shock that it takes as little as 6 inches of swiftly moving water to knock down and carry an adult off his or her feet. Or that it only takes 12 inches to carry away a small car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.