Always Looking Up

Considering where we are located — geographically speaking — as well as our recent history with significant weather, it’s safe to say most people in the central to southern plains are intimately aware of severe weather. And it’s in this spirit that we honor what was Severe Weather Awareness Week with an emphasis not on the storms themselves but rather on how you can prepare for any type of impact that they might bring.

One year ago this month, a quick-hitting tornado left a small trail of destruction in eastern St. Joseph. A few properties were damaged, notably a house that the tornado sawed in half. Even though the small EF1 tornado was on the ground for less than a half mile, its impression on the residents nearby will last a lifetime.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

