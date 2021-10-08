Our dry and unseasonably warm fall will transition into a wet cycle starting on Sunday evening.
It’s a great time to get your yard prepared for next spring by verti-cutting, de-thatching and aerating your yard now and overseeding the thinning areas. This will lead to a beautiful lawn later this fall and next spring after the snow melts too.
Grass seeds need to have direct contact with bare soil, moderately mild temperatures and plenty of moisture to germinate and take root. Cooler autumn temperatures are on the way early next week along with multiple rain chances, making it the perfect time to overseed and fertilize your yard.
By taking the time to do these simple tasks, you will help ensure a beautiful, full lawn in the spring.
Ask for help at lawn and garden centers if you have questions, and purchase area-appropriate seeds for shade or sun. Using less bluegrass and more fescue seed in higher-traffic areas where pets and children play will help to keep wear paths from forming.
It really is going to be the perfect weekend to get these fall tasks done, and you will be happy you did next spring.
