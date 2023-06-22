There are countless songs about the season of summer. Some just reference it, others dive deep into the feeling that summertime joy can bring. With that said, here is my summer mixtape that I hope you enjoy.
NOTE: There were tons of songs I couldn’t include because of CD space. Also, every Beach Boys song is a sound of summer.
25) “Summer Breeze” — It seems like an obvious choice, and it was. While a nice breeze on a summer day can feel refreshing, those south winds are pumping in moisture and heat. A mixed bag. Seals & Crofts (1972)
24) “Holiday Road” — If it’s summer, it’s vacation time. What better way to kick off the road trip than the theme from “National Lampoon’s Vacation”? Lindsey Buckingham (1983)
23) “So Nice (Summer Samba)” — It just seems right. Poolside like Dan Hicks and maybe even a swim-up bar. Marcos Valle (1964)
22) “Saturday Night” — I could listen to this song on repeat no matter the season, but especially in the summer. S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y NIGHT! Bay City Rollers (1974)
21) “Macarena” Make sure it’s the Bayside Boys remix — Has there ever been a song that made people look at each other at a summer block party? The ‘90s craze never left, it’s still living inside of you. The best part about this summer jam — every single person and their mother knows exactly how to do it. Los Del Rio (1995)
20) “California Sun” — They had me at organ ... It doesn’t matter if you’re in Cali or Nebraska, “We are out there having fun, in the warm enter your state sun.” The Rivieras (1964)
19) “Paper Planes” — This song makes me feel invincible. Yeah, I’m street and it’s summertime. M.I.A. (2007)
18) “Ditty” — When you’re the youngest sibling, your summer was filled with driving around in the backseat of your sister’s car with questionable music blaring from virtually every direction. This song reminds me of those summer drives. Luckily, I’m still able to hear now. Paperboy (1993)
17) “Hot in Herre” — Don’t act like you haven’t moved your hips to this transformational rap song that was born right here in Missouri. From weddings to movies, this No. 1 hit has summer dripping all over it. Nelly (2002)
16) “Shake It Off” — Honestly, how do you turn this off? With her summer concert series in full swing, this bop will always be a summer staple. Taylor Swift (2014)
15) “Shake It” — This was actually the first choice for shaking. The bridge is brilliant and almost as catchy as “shake, shake, shake, shake, shake it.” When I first heard it I thought it was a promo for Shake Shack. It’s not. Metro Station (2007)
14) “Send Me on My Way” — Way before Enterprise featured it in an ad campaign, it rose through the indie ranks and became a household ‘90s feel-good rock song. It’s different, in a way that makes you feel good. A great summer song. Rusted Root (1994)
13) “Walking on Sunshine” — It’s been played at every single Cardinals game I’ve ever been to, so maybe it shouldn’t be on the list. But I had this “great” idea to include members of the newsroom ... Katrina and the Waves (1985)
12) “Sunshine Superman” —Donovan sure has a way with words, if you can understand them. Either way, we are all Sunshine Superman when we’re on the beach, or mowing the lawn. Did I mention Donovan follows me on Twitter? NBD. Donovan (1966)
11) “Feel It Still” — A constant upbeat tempo that makes you feel it, and then want to dance. Music is timeless, and this is a great example of a summer samba. Portugal. The Man (2017)
10) “Lovely Day” — Pop this 45 on your turntable and your summer journey will officially begin. Do a little dance and begin the first day of the rest of your life. Bill Withers (1977)
9) “Cruel Summer” — Two birds with one stone here. Thanks, Taylor and Bananarama.
8) “Banana Pancakes” — If you’re unfamiliar with Jack Johnson, he’s a talented musician who you would normally find playing poolside at the Holiday Inn in Destin. However, he can write music. Music that all sounds like a never-ending soundtrack of summer. That said, this one “slaps.” Jack Johnson (2005)
7) “Miserlou” — Long before the Black Eyed Peas sampled it, this WAS the quintessential surfing sound. The Stratocaster guitar licks, the “yeah!” and the dope arrangement of horns and more. Dick Dale (1962)
6) “All Night Long” — There is no need to explain this one. Lionel Ritchie (1983)
5) “Hot Fun in the Summer Time” — Sly makes me so happy, and this song builds into a boisterous celebration of the season. Sly and the Family Stone (1969)
4) “Sunny Side of the Street” — It’s what summer is really about. Not letting the obstacles get in your way and realizing the beauty of life is incalculable. “If I ever had a cent, I’ll be rich as Rockefeller.” Willie Nelson (1978)
3) “Summer in the City” — Ironically, this song focuses on the steamy side of summer. This made the list for two reasons: “Hotter than a match head” is a great line that I still use to this day. Secondly, I saw The Lovin’ Spoonful live and they were AWESOME. The Lovin’ Spoonful (1966)
2) “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” — If it’s good enough for the soundtrack to the fake fish named Billy, it’s more than worthy to earn a top stop than my summer jams. But seriously, did you know Bobby McFerrin made every sound by himself? The track you hear is all Bobby, no other musicians took part. Bobby McFerrin (1988)
1) “We’ll Meet Again” — This one is personal. This is my last weather column, and my last day on air at News-Press NOW will be June 30. It’s been an incredible honor to serve you for seven amazing years. I’ll miss the friendly faces, the active weather and the sense of community you made me feel a part of ... So, we’ll meet again. Don’t know where, don’t know when. But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day. Vera Lynn (1939)
Honorable mentions: “Party in the USA” by Miley, “Centerfield” by Fogerty, “The Boys of Summer” by Henley, “Summer Rain” by Rivers and “Theme from ‘A Summer Place” by Percy Faith.
