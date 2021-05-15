While researching the St. Joseph climate records, a few numbers really jumped out while studying the average and extreme monthly rainfall.

May, June and July are by far our wettest months each year on average. May leads with a monthly average of 5.42 inches and an extreme of 11.65 inches in 1995. June has a monthly average of 4.18 inches and an extreme of 15.75 inches in 1943. July’s 5.19 inches on average is actually greater than June’s, but the monthly extreme was significantly less at 12.92 inches set in 1915. Why is this important, you may ask? It’s about being prepared for what may lie ahead.

The warmer the air temperature, the more moisture the air mass can hold. Our warmest spring and summer months can produce extreme rainfall amounts. Our current weather scenario with a stationary front draped across southern Kansas and Missouri is one of the large-scale weather features that can lead to many days of persistent moderate to heavy rainfall and, in many cases, flash flooding.

Having a plan of action in case of flooding and practicing the popular weather safety phrase “turn around and don’t drown” truly can be a lifesaver when the water starts to rise across roadways very quickly.

For more information on

potential flooding risks, go to

www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov.