It’s almost “go time” for hydrologists and river forecast centers.
Given their past, the “Big Two” riverways in the state — the Mississippi and Missouri rivers — are under constant supervision. For example, some of the country’s best hydrologists and river forecasters are based right here in the Kansas City area.
The Missouri Basin River Forecast Center has to take into account numerous factors that make creeks, streams and rivers rise and lower. Among other tasks that go into a river forecast, knowing how much precipitation fell and where is a crucial piece of the puzzle.
From there, forecasters can make inferences on where the runoff will go — into creeks, then streams and eventually the main waterway where the aforementioned tributaries dump their water.
Then there is the timing aspect. So it rained X amount in said area, but how long will it take for that water to make it to a waterway? Keep in mind, this example is for just one area. Forecasters have to be cognizant of what is happening upstream, including smaller tributaries that spill into a larger, most powerful river like the Missouri.
As spring moisture starts to make the ground saturated again, runoff is an inevitability that can kickstart a flood along any riverway. What’s more, there’s a healthy snowpack in part of the upper Missouri Basin. Using advanced forecasting models, they take into account the rate of snowmelt and how fast it will end up in the Missouri. With melting snow and increased rainfall, the ground struggles to absorb more rainfall and the water has to go somewhere ...
These types of conditions can make flash flooding even more treacherous than in general. With river flooding, though, make no mistake: any flood brings damage and sadly too many fatalities.
This is why the National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Watches or Flood Warnings. There’s no way around the fact that flooding kills more people on average each year in the U.S. than any other natural disaster.
As I previously shared a few weeks back, our highest crests for the Missouri River in St. Joseph are most frequent during May and June. However, our two highest crests (a shared record) happened in March 2019 and July 1993.
As of Wednesday night, the Missouri River sat at a depth between six and seven feet, which is higher than it has been during the winter but still well below the 14-foot minor flood stage level.
As the snow melts, the monitoring of runoff and excess rain during the next few months will give us a better idea about how this wet and snowy start to 2023 will impact our waterways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.