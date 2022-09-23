Two songs remind me of the weather during September, and neither is sung by Earth, Wind and Fire or Neil Diamond (“September Morn” is a hidden Neil gem though).
Folk icon Pete Seeger drew inspiration from a biblical verse when he penned the first song that I use to describe what’s been happening outside: “Turn! Turn! Turn!” While the Byrds made a catchier version years later, it’s Seeger’s words — or perhaps biblical translations — that always sum up transitional seasons and months such as the stretch we are dealing with now.
For “everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven.” It’s in the song and Ecclesiastes 3:1.
Both verses pretty much sum up the constant changes that are underway in our atmosphere and our lives. Things are always moving, like the Earth as it spins and rotates around the sun. And since we don’t live in a stagnant world, the circle of life is real. It doesn’t always have to mean impending doom and gloom, but it does mean there’s a clock. In agriculture, “A time to plant, a time to reap,” rings especially true as we get ready for harvest.
The other “bop” isn’t as specific about the changing of the seasonal guard, but rather it takes more of a micro approach in the “Time of the Season.” The title alone screams that there are seasons within seasons like there are climates within climates. But while my interpretation is certainly up for a challenge, it’s hard to deny that this part of the country not only experiences the four seasons, but we are up close and personal with the whiplash nature of our always-transitioning environment.
This week was just another example. We went from a record high of 97 degrees on Tuesday to a much cooler high temperature of 63 less than 48 hours later.
The good news is I don’t see any immediate signs of extreme 90-degree temperatures as we close out the books of September and head into the next transitional month. The bad news is anything is possible where we live, especially as we turn into this time of the season.
