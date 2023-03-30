I wrote last week about the sudden inspiration I had when a friend mentioned, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.” I wrote in defense of this argument, even as wicked weather brought deadly tornadoes to the South.
While I refuse to compromise on the principles that crafted that last message, I will admit that the “no such thing as bad weather” line started to fizzle as we got a closer look at the damage and destruction in Mississippi.
Weather is a wild phenomenon that is full of so many amazing and purely awe-striking events that it can blur the already subjective line of good or bad weather.
In his 2001 book “The Silver Lining: The Benefits of Natural Disasters,” Seth Reice makes some rather compelling arguments of his own as to why natural disasters are actually beneficial for society, specifically the ecosystem we all live in.
Reice contests that disturbances in the environment help “create and maintain the biodiversity that benefits both the ecosystem and ourselves.” Furthermore, the ecosystem needs these natural disturbances for things like clean air and water to be naturally dispersed.
Then there are the silver linings that are more humanized. Economists argue while disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes bring immediate pain and financial hardship, the recovery process can propel people into better living. Also, jobs related to reconstruction often bring an unexpected boost to the local economy.
Even in the aftermath of the 2011 monster tornado that tore apart Joplin, Missouri, city officials were eager months later to use the opportunity as a way to rebuild the city for the future. NPR reported that same year said the gigantic EF5 “allows local leaders to rethink land use and development. Companies can redesign workspace and upgrade equipment and technology. And out of a horrible tragedy, the city of Joplin may be able to revamp and improve its economy.”
I guess it comes down to perspective, like the moments in meteorology where enthusiasts can’t wait for severe weather and the chance to chase a tornado. The same goes for snow. While some consider the extremes of the atmosphere bad and others find it exhilarating, a common ground can be found. Variability and the rate at which things change make the weather in this part of the world bumpy. But you already knew that.
