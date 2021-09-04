For many, Labor Day weekend is the start of the fall season, as high school and college football tailgates and games begin, crops in the fields ripen and the hottest days of summer are behind us.
The summer of 2021 has been fairly average on temperature and St. Joseph is several inches ahead for rainfall. All good news for an area with an agricultural based economy.
The official astronomical start of the fall season this year is Sept. 22, when we achieve the Autumnal Equinox, where there is an equal 12 hours of daylight and darkness. Then we lose daylight daily until the start of winter on Dec. 21. This shortening of day length may trigger things in nature, including the turning of the fall foliage, which may be quite spectacular this year due to the abundance of summer rainfall and fairly milder temperatures.
The official fall forecast from the National Weather Service Climate Center is slightly below normal precipitation with slightly above normal temperatures for Northwest Missouri westward across Kansas for the next three months.
