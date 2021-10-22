A double-dip La Niña in the tropical Pacific means a 40% chance of above-average temperatures and near normal precipitation patterns for Northwest Missouri and Northeastern Kansas this fall and winter season.
This is the latest information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center near Washington D.C. America’s top climate scientists use supercomputer technology and 30-year climate averages to issue their timely forecasts.
The La Niña pattern (cool water) is the inverse of the El Niño pattern (warm water) phase in the Central Tropical Pacific Ocean and is the main driving force in these long-range projections. The “double-dip” phase refers to having two La Niña phases without an El Niño phase over the last two yearly cycles.
Here’s what this means to the St. Joseph area: more of the same type of weather conditions with slightly above normal temperatures this winter and near-average precipitation trends. And that may not be a bad place to be with our projected “overheated energy costs” this winter.
