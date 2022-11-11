ENSO_schematicglobe_large

World Meteorological Organization's La Niña outlook for our winter.

 World Meteorological Organization

Ocean temperatures near the equatorial zone in the central Pacific tend to fluctuate. These slight shifts in sea temperatures can have significant impacts on weather systems closer to home.

You’ve probably heard of El Niño, a Spanish term meaning “little boy” or “Christ’s Child.” It’s a slight warmup of the aforementioned ocean temperatures. When El Niño is in full effect, it usually brings winters that are generally mild and typically drier than normal here in the Central Plains.

