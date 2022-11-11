Ocean temperatures near the equatorial zone in the central Pacific tend to fluctuate. These slight shifts in sea temperatures can have significant impacts on weather systems closer to home.
You’ve probably heard of El Niño, a Spanish term meaning “little boy” or “Christ’s Child.” It’s a slight warmup of the aforementioned ocean temperatures. When El Niño is in full effect, it usually brings winters that are generally mild and typically drier than normal here in the Central Plains.
Conversely, La Niña, Spanish for “little girl,” is a cooling of sea surface temperatures. When we are under a La Niña, our winters in the Midwest can be somewhat of a mixed bag. The polar jet stream tends to make a dive right through our area. But with that overhead, it can be hard for the jet stream to vary, even though it does and it will.
Fast forward to last year, when we were once again under a La Niña. When you have two back-to-back Las Niñas or Niño, we call them a “Double Dip.” This can have further implications given the prolonged nature of either surface temperature deviation.
And now we find ourselves back in La Niña again. Yep, a triple-dip La Niña. It will be the first one of the 21st century and hasn’t happened for several decades.
So what does that mean for our winter? Given our location, we are looking at equal chances for both temperature swings and waves of precipitation.
Quite frankly, the more noticeable effects of La Niña are seen by warmer-than-normal temperatures in the south as well as wetter-than-normal conditions along the West Coast. You don’t need a weatherman to know it’s going to be cold in the northern half of the U.S. It is winter after all.
The World Meteorological Organization sums it up best: “El Niño and La Niña are major — but not the only — drivers of the Earth’s climate system.”
