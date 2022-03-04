As we transition in and out of seasons, three songs come to mind.
The 1968 hit from the British rock group the Zombies “Time of the Season” focuses more on the season of love rather than winter, spring, summer and fall. Regardless, an overarching theme has always stuck with me: every season must be a loving season. And if that theory holds true, the ebbs and flows of our transitional period between winter and spring must also be a loving season.
Not to stretch the idea too far ... but like the Zombies song, every season is not only filled with love but also with temperature changes, varying precipitation types, etc. Like the Central Plains, love is always in the air. But so too are rapidly changing weather conditions that can bring out some nasty weather. Is that the time of the season for loving? Perhaps, especially if you like storms.
Another jam that came to mind was the biblical-inspired 1965 track from the American rock group the Byrds, “Turn! Turn! Turn!” With words ripped right out of the Book of Ecclesiastes, the band was spot on in terms of how our planet is constantly moving and the effects that motion has on our day-to-day life.
Finally, a song from Billy Joel can be interpreted as a tune about bipolar weather that goes back and forth from one extreme to another. On the 1989 album “Storm Front,” Joel’s song “I Go To Extremes” spells it out pretty clearly: “Too high or too low there ain’t no in-betweens.”
There are plenty more songs that I could list here regarding our rollercoaster temperatures and seesaw conditions, like Katy Perry’s “Hot and Cold” bop from 2008. Darn, I ran out of room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.