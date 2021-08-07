Fishing on the Missouri River is a risky proposition. Numerous snags and rapidly moving water are just a few of the hazards making it tremendously challenging.
This weekend is the annual Catfish Chasers tournament, which brings a multitude of anglers from across the region to St. Joseph. They will be competing for fortune and fame, as well as a possible grand prize of a 2021 Chevy Silverado truck.
The weather is just one more obstacle to deal with in this yearly competition that “can be dangerous if you don’t respect the river,” says lifelong Missouri River fisherman and St. Joseph resident Rod Roach. Roach will be passing the torch — or shall we say, “passing the reel” — to his son and close family friend’s son.
“They’re River Rats. They got this,” he said.
These two young men will be competing in their first fishing tournament and are excited about the possibility of winning some prize money.
The weather for the Catfish Chasers competition on Saturday looks good during the day, with temperatures warming up into the lower 90s, strong southerly winds at 15 to 25 mph and falling barometric pressure. There is a good chance of late-evening thunderstorms lasting into the early morning hours on Sunday. Stormy weather is likely in the overnight hours but should exit the region around sunrise and allow for a fun and exciting weigh-in ceremony on Sunday morning at the Remington Nature Center.
