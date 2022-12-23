While it’s just one of the variables in the game of forecasting, the wind just showed us how impactful it can be ... on a variety of levels.
Leading up to Wednesday night, a steady south wind fed the area with slightly warmer temperatures and, subsequently, an increase in moisture. We knew that because of the sub-freezing temperatures plus an increase in low-level moisture, there was a shot for some freezing drizzle or mist ahead of the big cold front itself. If that Tuesday-Wednesday wind shift didn’t happen, we wouldn’t have started the event with low-level precipitation that created a glaze of ice before any snow began falling.
The winds shifted once again late Wednesday night. At the same time, the winds increased in velocity and brought two other significant impacts: much colder air — dropping below 0 degrees in a matter of hours — and the development of dangerous wind chills near minus 30 and minus 35 degrees.
If that sudden shock didn’t stick, perhaps the incoming snow wouldn’t either. Anytime you have falling snow and howling winds, the threat of blowing and drifting snow becomes an instant concern. The light and fluffy nature of the snow — most areas saw between 2 to 4 inches of it — made it hard to keep off the roads as it continued to blow and drift. Making matters worse, it’s hard to treat snow and ice when temperatures are under 0 degrees.
All of this because of the wind. And it wasn’t just for a day. Prolonged wind chills well under 0 degrees kept the Wind Chill Warning rolling into Christmas Eve.
