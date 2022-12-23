Always Looking Up

While it’s just one of the variables in the game of forecasting, the wind just showed us how impactful it can be ... on a variety of levels.

Leading up to Wednesday night, a steady south wind fed the area with slightly warmer temperatures and, subsequently, an increase in moisture. We knew that because of the sub-freezing temperatures plus an increase in low-level moisture, there was a shot for some freezing drizzle or mist ahead of the big cold front itself. If that Tuesday-Wednesday wind shift didn’t happen, we wouldn’t have started the event with low-level precipitation that created a glaze of ice before any snow began falling.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

