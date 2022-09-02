This week I took to the skies with Missouri Congressman Sam Graves.
The Tarkio Republican does it all: He’s a farmer, pilot and restorer of all things transportation. Even before taking off, Graves happily shared some of his projects that ranged from building new parts for old aircraft to the restoration of cars, including a Buick from the early 20th century.
Even though he is the ranking member on the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, you wouldn’t have guessed it was Graves who hopped on the little taxiing truck that would transport his 1975 twin-engine Piper Seneca from a hanger to the tarmac at Tarkio’s airstrip.
As soon as we got up in the air, we started talking about this year’s crop as well as some of the unique challenges faced by farmers in the northwest part of the state.
Despite the region faring much better this growing season than our neighbors in southwest Missouri, there were still obvious signs of drier-than-usual precipitation as we flew over the loess-rich farmland in Atchison County.
According to National Geographic, loess, which is a sediment found near the Missouri River, “often develops into extremely fertile agricultural soil ... full of minerals and drains water very well.” That last notion was on full display flying low over the corn and soybean crop. Abnormal colors were blotched in between more healthy-looking plants. Graves said this is all thanks to the loess, but more specifically the inadequate amount of rainfall needed to properly irrigate it.
“When you expose that top layer, the organic layer, you expose the clay underneath that hasn’t broken down over time ... eons of time,” said Graves peering out a side window to look at some of the obvious signs of dryness.
All things considered, Graves said it could be worse. He, like many farmers, is hopeful these crucial days of September will bring at least some rainfall but the extended forecast isn’t quite promising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.