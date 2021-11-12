It’s a funny thing how the weather changes our habits. We want to know if it’s going to rain, how cold we should dress for and just what type of conditions we have to drive through to get to work.
Of course, it’s not just humans who are constantly adapting to the elements. Animals base their survival on the ever-changing weather patterns in this part of the country.
While humans have the best technology at their disposal, like radar and weather observations, some animals seem to be one step ahead. The tale of the deer and the hunter is an intersection of weather that keeps both sides on their toes.
In meteorology, we often look at the different variables that come together to form weather. Those variables include temperature, precipitation, wind and air pressure. And while deer may be colorblind, their sense of the weather is second to none.
The wind is probably the most thought-of variable when on the hunt, as a deer’s sense of smell is its greatest asset. Knowing the direction of the wind is crucial when trying to stay downwind from a buck or doe.
Keep in mind that sometimes the winds are calm, and it’s in these situations that even the slightest human scent can be swirled around in a different direction, prompting a deer to more easily identify smells around them. That said, a veteran hunter and former Army Ranger swears that light wind is great for hunting ... so long as you mask the scent.
While it may sound funny to consider air pressure when preparing your hunt, many swear by it. In addition, there is even some research to back it up. When barometric pressure is steady or “high,” deer tend to do their “normal” routines. Specifically, a reading of 29.90 to 30.30 inches usually brings good hunting.
However, when air pressure is rapidly falling or there is a passing front, deer tend to be more active in their movements leading up to impending bad weather. That window may be short, but it can be a rewarding one, too.
As for when the rain begins to fall, deer usually move sparsely and hunting may lead to disappointment.
Finally, cooler temperatures are favorable for buck or doe hunting. Deer tend to move less frequently when the temperature is above 70°F. They have thick coats and, like many of us, they don’t want to sweat.
In conclusion, the weather is arguably the most important factor when it comes to bagging and tagging. Knowing the types of weather deer like — and don’t like — can make or break your next hunt.
