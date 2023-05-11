As if you needed a reminder of how quickly things can turn from comfortable to hot, last weekend was a case study in heat safety.
Back-to-back 90-degree days and a stretch of nice weather definitely put us on notice that summer is approaching.
The two best tips to avoid heat-related illnesses: Stay cool and stay hydrated. It’s simple, yet often-overlooked advice that can keep thousands of Americans out of the hospital each summer.
Mild heat illnesses include heat rash and heat cramps. Those conditions can eventually evolve into more serious situations like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, a life-threatening medical emergency that can lead to organ failure and requires immediate medical attention.
The easiest way to prevent any of this from happening is to stay hydrated and keep cool. If you work outside, give yourself plenty of breaks and try to stay in the shade as much as possible. You’d be surprised how much water and shade can go together!
Never leave children or pets in your car during the summer, even if your windows are cracked, as temperatures inside of your parked vehicle often exceed outdoor readings in the summer. It’s also important to make sure children and pets are hydrated properly and staying cool wherever they are in the summer.
While children and pets are prone to the negative impacts of heat, those older than 65 are perhaps the most susceptible to heat illnesses. From improper cooling mechanisms inside of their homes to a host of medications that seniors take, high heat can bring sudden changes that require special attention. Always remember to constantly check in on elderly loved ones and neighbors when afternoon highs — or heat indices — reach 90 degrees. Prolonged heat and humidity, also known as a heatwave, make these checkups even more critical.
No matter what you do this summer, inside or outside, make sure you’re taking care of your body by keeping it cool and hydrated.
