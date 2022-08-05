More than the first double album to go platinum, a “Hot August Night” is something that can be too familiar in this part of the country.
As previously mentioned a few weeks ago, our dog days of summer are upon us. And, as you can imagine, our overnight low temperatures are some of the stickiest.
We’ve been blessed to not have had any overnight lows at 80 degrees, which is my threshold for a true hot night — June, July or August. That said, anytime our lows are in the 70s, it’s still uncomfortable. And while we have been also fortunate in having plenty of cool mornings this summer, we’ve had our fair share of warm ones.
More times than not, our overnight lows in the summer can be correlated with the dew point. Already knowing that the temperature can never be lower than the dew point — a temperature that measures the moisture content in the air — we can assimilate the two in regards to knowing where our overnight low will fall as well as where we will begin the day with in terms of humidity. That’s why the dew point is usually the first thing I check when I get up, when I get into work and when I turn off the lights. If we ever see dew points near 80, which we have already this summer, the humidity is bound to make things borderline dangerous.
Again, fortunately for us, this has been the exception and not the rule this summer. As we continue to navigate through this month, it’s looking less likely that we will see overnight lows near 80, but we still have hot and humid days in the forecast. Stay hydrated!
