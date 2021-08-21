Cue the English rock band Florence and the Machine’s 2009 song “Dog Days are Over.”
That’s right, we made it! The hottest days of the year are said to be from July 3 through Aug. 11. While there are many theories on the origins of how the “dog days” name came about, astronomers say it has to do with the brightest star visible from Earth.
In ancient times, the star Sirius was thought to mimic the rising and setting of the sun during these summer weeks. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Romans were convinced the bright Sirius star gave off extra warmth in addition to the sun. Those assumptions gave way to the “dog days” being considered the 20 days before and after Sirius makes its annual summer alignment with the sun.
The actual term can be traced back to either Sirius’ constellation, Canis Major (the Greater Dog) or the sultry summer weather the Romans referred to as dies caniculares, or “dog days.”
Regardless of the days of the dog being over, a more popular music reference is still holding true. We’re seeing some “Hot August Night.” The Neil Diamond live album reminds listeners that even after the dog days, we can still have some hot, sticky August nights. If you don’t believe him, take a look at our seven-day forecast.
Looking back at the dog days in St. Joseph, we had plenty of hot weather but things have been much worse.
For example, we didn’t even hit 100 degrees at all this summer (outside of the heat index). Our hottest recorded temperature at Rosecrans was 99 degrees. Ironically, it occurred in June and not during those dog day months. In fact, as the summer progressed, our max temperatures were at or below 95 degrees. Again, humidity is real and it definitely makes things a lot more unbearable.
With most of the numbers in, our hottest stretch this summer was non-dog-related. June not only brought the hottest day but also the most number of days with 90-degree temperatures (12). July only brought six days with recorded 90-degree temperatures, and August is currently at three.
Summer is not over, but we are getting closer!
