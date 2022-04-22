There’s no other way of putting it: This is our rainy season.
Meteorological spring, which runs from March 1 until May 31, is typically a rainy season. However, events like 1993 prove that the summer months can bring some BIG rain (and big flooding). The 30-year average of what we actually pick up each season shows our rainiest time of the year is just beginning.
While the adage “April showers bring May flowers” may be indeed true, it doesn’t necessarily mean April is our biggest rain-making month of the year. In fact, May is the one that takes the cake ... just don’t leave it out in the rain. On average, May brings 4.87 inches of rain for St. Joseph. That’s just a little higher than June and July’s average rainfall totals of 4.75 inches and 4.73 inches respectively.
And despite the “April showers” mantra, we get about as much rainfall in August as we do in April. According to climate data, April brings roughly 3.71 inches while August comes in at 3.87 inches.
As for our numbers so far this spring, we started on the wet side but are closing out April on the downside. The rain bucket at Rosecrans measured 3.05 inches of rain last month, nearly an inch ABOVE average. While we’ve seen at least 13 days of rainfall (at least a trace), the total number is still below an inch for the month. April, on average, delivers 3.71 inches of rainfall.
But regardless of these numbers, it’s the presence of warmer air that brings out spring’s bounty. So for now, let’s keep “April showers” as a saying. Just remember, our rainy season encompasses several months over two different seasons.
