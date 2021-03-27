This year has started out on a wet note.

Since Jan. 1, Rosecrans Memorial Airport, an official observation site for the National Weather Service, picked up closed to 4.5 inches of liquid precipitation. That’s at least an inch more than we would normally see at this time of year. We’re also running above average with rain this month.

The excess rainfall already has caused some creeks and small rivers to experience at least some flooding. While the outlook for flooding along the Missouri River appeared low earlier this year, a wet month upstream could eventually yield flooding along the waterway.

In Omaha, 2021 has been even wetter than downstream. Since the beginning of the year, the city has picked up close to 7.25 inches of liquid, including more than 4.5 inches of rain just this month. Despite the lack of a bountiful snow pack further up the Missouri River, the excess rainfall over a region that was recently under drought conditions should cause some alarm for those who watch the Missouri River’s levels.

Additionally, the “rainy season” is still forthcoming. With soggy soil and the potential for runoff, more rainfall likely will lead to at least minor flooding along “the usual suspects,” including the Platte and Missouri rivers.

According to National Weather Service data, April normally brings roughly 3.79 inches of rain to St. Joseph. But “April showers” aren’t necessarily the heaviest here. May and June, in fact, usually bring more rain each month than April. The average for May in St. Joseph is 5.42 inches and 4.18 inches for June.

Stay dry!