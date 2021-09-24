There are several things a pilot must check on before departure.
On a recent trip to Rosecrans Memorial Airport, Jerry Acord was walking around his 1960 Forney aircraft to give a visual inspection on every last piece of his bird. After touring the outside of the plane, Acord and I got inside the two-seat, single-engine airplane.
After squeezing into the second seat, he asked me to read off the preflight operating checklist. From the seven-point “starting engine” list to the essential rundown of flight controls to check before taxiing to the runway, Acord verbally repeated and then performed each operation I read from the checklist. No issues, green light. Before I could hardly snatch a photo, we were up in the air.
Pilots have a lot going through their heads: making sure all of the instruments are working, communicating with the tower, flying an expensive mode of transportation, etc. Because you’re flying up into the atmosphere, a pilot’s preflight check also must include the weather forecast. Sometimes you get lucky and there is little wind and even fewer clouds ... and sometimes you intentionally plan on flying during conditions like ours: calm and quiet (although I don’t doubt Jerry could fly in almost any condition).
At the ripe age of 92, Acord has spent nearly 70 years in the air. He served in the Air Force during two major conflicts, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and said he “stopped keeping count” on how many flight hours he had. But even a wise, seasoned pilot knows what he wants: a clear and tranquil sky. For pilots, this means VFR, or visual flight rules.
While specifics vary depending on air space and altitude, VFR simply means a pilot can see what’s going on around him or her. In particular, these rules are super important in regard to landing as well as visually seeing obstacles including other aircraft. If the meteorological observations aren’t adequate for VFR, instruments must be used to safely navigate the airplane. When the clouds are thick and too low to the ground, conditions may warrant IFR, or instrument flight rules. Not only must aircraft meet IFR standards, but the pilot must also be rated for the instruments needed in such environments.
After a couple of passes around St. Joseph, Jerry and I returned safely to Rosecrans. Maybe he was just showing off, but I have never had a landing go that smoothly. And while I’ve been on my fair share of flights, none compare to the experience Jerry gave me.
