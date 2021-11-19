Look how far we’ve come. As we spend time giving thanks this week, I think of how grateful we should be for the advancements made in the field of forecasting weather.
It started with the use of mercury in the 17th century. From there, measurements were made to accurately determine temperature and air pressure. These two variables are crucial when it comes to valuable data used to develop a weather forecast.
Later in the 19th century, frequent observations of the weather were collected and dispersed for analysis as well as general climate recordkeeping.
As the years progressed, innovations in weather-tracking technology continued to blossom. Weather balloons were sending back consistent and reliable information that further advanced the ability to make an educated guess as to what the weather could be like tomorrow.
With more data able to be captured, that helped create algorithms that would eventually morph into modern-day computer models. Updates to forecasts started to become more numerous, with changes to model data several times a day. Now, some refreshed model information is made available every hour. Forecasts always are changing, but there has never been a more accurate depiction of what is going to happen with the weather than now.
It’s hard to offer thanks to forecasting tools without mentioning the greatest real-time weather monitor of them all: radar. Initially developed by the British as a way to track enemy aircraft leading up to World War II, radar technology quickly grew into the most accurate depiction of precipitation that is falling over an area. Just as quickly as a radar’s beam scans the sky, its return data is shot back with near-pinpoint accuracy. For forecasters, this means knowing where the rain is, how heavy it is as well other amazing features such as determining whether or not there is hail and, more importantly, how the winds inside of the storm are behaving. When winds start to rotate, the velocity function on radar shows where it is and how strong the winds are.
We’ve come a long way in weather, and as someone who forecasts it, I’m very thankful for these advancements.
