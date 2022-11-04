With flakes flying this weekend, it’s time to prepare.
Winters in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas can be almost as brutal as they come. Countless dives into negative temperature territory are part of it, as are the often accompanying winds that make the aforementioned frigid temperatures feel even colder. Those winds can also turn a “normal” snowfall into a blizzard.
Let’s stick — no pun intended — to snowfall for a moment. As we inch closer to the coldest, darkest days of the calendar year, the most challenging (and fun) aspect of forecasting comes to full light.
Trying to nail down the timing and precise type of precipitation can be the hardest part of tackling a winter storm. Yet all we usually hear is “But how much snow are we talking?” While it’s important to answer everyone’s ultimate question, it’s always a battle to ascertain how much snow will actually fall (and accumulate on the ground). The timing and location of the system are exactly the types of puzzle that needs to be figured out before we can even talk numbers.
Another variable that will make or break a snowfall forecast is temperatures, not just at the surface but aloft especially. Utilizing weather balloon data and forecast soundings, a “Skew-T” graph becomes super important when figuring out the temperatures thousands of feet above. Different temperatures (among other data from the graph) at different levels are always part of the forecast game, but winter is when it gets even more important to figure out what’s going on above us.
A slight change in temperatures aloft can equal different types of precipitation. If we are below freezing at critical thresholds, it’s all about the white stuff. While the outcome becomes more certain, the amount of snow that could fall is still a question. That’s because the spread on numbers can vary significantly. Using a 10:1 snow-to-liquid ratio as an example, one inch of liquid rain would equal 10 inches of snow. But because of quickly changing temperatures, that ratio can be lowed or even raised to 15:1, 20:1 and even 30:1.
As you prepare for winter, know that those who love to forecast winter weather are also preparing. Let’s roll!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.