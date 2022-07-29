Last weekend we spoke about the tale of two states. One half of Missouri, specifically north of Interstate 70, had seen plenty of rain over the last several weeks, and even months. There were some heavy rainfall events, but things for the most part were spread out.
The soil was able to absorb a good deal of the gathering rain. Anything it couldn’t take in turned into runoff, which quickly swells creeks, streams and any low-lying area. Things along my U.S. 36 drive were in great shape: lush, green fields of soybeans with corn stalks climbing higher than the eye could scan. Things were clearly looking up ...
Sadly, the rest of the state has not been as lucky with Mother Nature. The vast majority of the areas along and south of the Missouri River have been dealing with some form of drought throughout 2022. In fact, the latest stats show that there are more than 2.2 million Missourians currently under a drought. This includes a massive swath of southwest Missouri which is under an ”extreme drought.”
“We could definitely use the rain,” was an understatement. Unfortunately, this week they definitely got that rain, but it was all at once. Or twice, in the case of St. Louis.
The obvious signs of drought are dying or underperforming vegetation. What normally is green is now brown. But below the surface is really where this story starts.
A dried-up ground doesn’t act as a sponge when it’s been starved of every last bit of its moisture. It turns the soil more into a hard, brick-like surface that repels rainwater rather than soaks it in. This turns falling rain into runoff, which means it goes straight from the surface right into makeshift streams where gravity can then propel it into additional, larger waterways that will quickly become inundated themselves. With rainfall rates of more than two inches an hour, the process gets expedited and the flooding truly becomes a flash event.
But even if St. Louis wasn’t experiencing drought-like conditions, the amount of rain that fell there this week was nothing short of historic. Some areas picked up 11 inches of rain in less than eight hours. You can do that math given the drought conditions that were already in place. An astonishing 8.64 inches of rain fell at St. Louis’s airport this past Tuesday. As you can imagine, a stubborn soil, buckets of rain and a short period to soak in all of the heavy rain that kept falling added up to a big problem.
It’s a story that sadly had fatal consequences. Remember: Never drive through a roadway that has standing or moving water on it. Not only could you be driving into an expanded creek, but the actual pavement could also be eroded and no longer support a passable route. The last place you want to be stranded is in water.
