Always Looking Up

Last weekend we spoke about the tale of two states. One half of Missouri, specifically north of Interstate 70, had seen plenty of rain over the last several weeks, and even months. There were some heavy rainfall events, but things for the most part were spread out.

The soil was able to absorb a good deal of the gathering rain. Anything it couldn’t take in turned into runoff, which quickly swells creeks, streams and any low-lying area. Things along my U.S. 36 drive were in great shape: lush, green fields of soybeans with corn stalks climbing higher than the eye could scan. Things were clearly looking up ...

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.