The late singer Prince once uttered, “It Sometimes Snows in April.” While he may have been referring to his home state of Minnesota, the same could be said about much of the Central Plains and Midwest.

Many areas in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas picked up two to four inches of wet, slushy snow this past week. But as quickly as the giant snowflakes fell, the April winter wonderland turned into a melting pot.

It’s not uncommon for us to see snow in April, but when it does fall it doesn’t stick around. For weeks, the ground had been warming well above freezing. So when it snowed, it collected on areas that weren’t as insulated. This included elevated surfaces, decks and, of course, grass. Why would it stick to grass but not your driveway, you may have asked. A friend and weather colleague put it this way: When it’s 90 degrees outside, would you rather have your bare feet on grass or concrete? The answer is obvious, but also revealing. Temperatures were only in the 30s during that snowfall, but the same “warming effect” was in place. The snow gathered on surfaces that lacked the thermal support to melt it on contact (like it did on roads).

If you think April snow is weird, you may recall recent snowfalls that we have experienced during the month of May. That same weather friend of mine went on to say there have been only three months on record where it hasn’t snowed in Kansas City (MCI is the official National Weather Service observation site for the area): June, July and August.

And it’s not just snow that makes April a wild weather month. Take temperatures this month, for example. The coldest temperature recorded at Rosecrans so far this month was 20 degrees back on April 1. Three days later, we hit the highest temperature so far: 83 degrees.

So, as we close out April and get ready for May, keep the seat belts fastened because next up is severe weather season. Don’t you just love the weather here?