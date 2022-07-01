Like any outdoor activity, weather unquestionably plays a role when it comes to America’s great display of fireworks.
Let’s jump right in by using some of the main players in the atmosphere: wind, cloud cover, precipitation, temperature and believe it or not — humidity.
“A nice calm night with just a little bit of wind” is what firework expert Ben Burtnett said he would like to see on the big night.
Outside of thunderstorms with heavy rain that can dampen festivities, wind is probably the biggest factor to ensure a quality and safe fireworks display. Too much wind can take a firework’s path in a direction that it wasn’t intended to go. This is obviously not only a safety concern but one that can completely move the location where everyone thinks the fireworks will deploy. Conversely, little to no wind can cause the smoke from the fireworks to linger ... and linger ... and linger. Eventually, there could be so much low-level smoke from the first few rounds that it can make it virtually impossible to see any additional fireworks that are incoming. Think of it like fog. It’s low to the ground, dense and doesn’t want to move.
Similar to the smoke cloud, additional and unrelated cloud cover — especially when it’s low to the ground — can make it just as difficult to see the action.
“Everyone always likes the fireworks that go high up and make all of the pretty colors,” said Burtnett, a manager at PJ’s Fireworks who says business is continuing to BOOM.
Weather-wise, those pretty colors Burtnett speaks of are perhaps most affected by humidity, especially the dew point temperature and how much moisture is in the air. A high amount of moisture/water vapor in the air lessens the overall glow from the firework. Sure, you will still be able to see them; they just won’t be as bright and vivid as, say, a firework display in Yuma, Arizona, (shoutout to our NPG sister station KYMA), where dew points are currently in the 40s and 50s. That’s dry, especially considering their temperatures are well above 100 degrees.
So what does this mean for St. Joseph’s Independence Day firework forecast? It’s a mixed bag ... My forecast has withdrawn rain chances, so we will have mainly clear skies with no storms to worry about. The other part of the bag, though, is the humidity. It will be HIGH. Current data is suggesting dew points in the mid-70s Monday night. Yikes. That whole thing above about high humidity impacting the vividness? Well, we will be just about as high as the dew point likes to go. That said, you will still see the fireworks, but maybe just not ALL of its glory. As for winds, I’m not as confident in that forecast yet, but it does look like we will have some sort of breeze. Let’s just hope it’s a breeze.
Remember: We are the home of the free BECAUSE of the brave.
