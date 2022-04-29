For turkey hunters, spring is usually the season. Breeding is at a maximum and the birds can be extraordinary.
But just because it’s a peak season (in Missouri you have until May 8), it doesn’t mean harvesting a mature bird is a walk in the park or, in our case, a walk in the woods.
Like many aspects of our human lives, weather can change everything. Soccer games are canceled, flights are delayed and, even worse, damage and destruction can lead to death.
While varying weather certainly changes the behavior of turkeys, they still are alive — and hungry — and have been through a lot worse weather conditions than the ones you are encountering in the spring season.
You can ask a hunter for the best or worst conditions and you’ll probably get more tips than you can count on your fingers. There do seem to be “ideal weather days” for tracking turkey, including light winds, comfortable temperatures (cool, not hot) as well as changes in air pressure.
Like humans, turkeys get hot in temperatures higher than 70 degrees. With the thick feathers that keep them warm during the frigid months, it can get pretty steamy for heavily layered birds. So, they tend to move very little to keep as cool as possible. Similarly, sub-freezing temperatures are not ideal for turkey movement. That said, they are animals that are used to the same wild and rapidly changing weather we are experiencing.
So yes, one will argue there are more ideal times than others to hunt with the superhero-like vision turkeys possess. Additionally, a simple google search will present a treasure trove of tips to hunt in literally any type of weather ... even gusty winds, bright sunshine and sleet.
While they may sleep in on foggy or rainy days, a delayed descent from the roost still means they are ready to take on the day — rain, snow or bright sunshine. No matter the weather, remember that there are always turkeys out there doing their thing. The trick for hunters is to adapt to the conditions. If you think like a turkey, your odds of bagging one will most certainly go up!
By the way, I ran into Kelly Kurtz this week in Holt County following a morning of turkey hunting. He was eager to tell me how quickly he bagged his birds this season and how he has amassed a total of 204 harvested turkeys since he got going in the late ‘70s. Now that’s something to gobble about.
