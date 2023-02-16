Always Looking Up

The groundhog is a rodent so reclusive you wonder how there are any left to tell us what the weather is going to be.

I’m writing this as yet another winter weather forecast was not exactly “on the mark.” Trust me, I get it. And I hear you when you yell at me across two gas pumps.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

