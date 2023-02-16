The groundhog is a rodent so reclusive you wonder how there are any left to tell us what the weather is going to be.
I’m writing this as yet another winter weather forecast was not exactly “on the mark.” Trust me, I get it. And I hear you when you yell at me across two gas pumps.
February might be the hardest month to forecast because of the changes being amplified heading out of one season and into another. Or maybe that’s just another excuse.
Either way, Wednesday night when moisture started to move into the region, radar was showing snow. Love when that happens. After the 9 p.m. newscast, however, my walk outside onto Edmond Street brought my jaw further down than it already is. There wasn’t snow on the ground and there sure wasn’t sleet either. This was ice. Super-cooled droplets of water were able to ride their way down to the ground where, upon making contact with anything, they began to accrete. Just as the ice began to really thicken up on cars and elevated surfaces, it suddenly switched primarily to sleet. Into the early morning hours, it still was mainly sleet.
We were thinking this was going to be a quick transition to snow — if there even was a transition along and north of U.S. 36 which was a corridor forecasters were using to determine where the bulk of the snow would set up.
When I spoke to a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill to report my initial freezing rain and ongoing icing, her reaction was similar to mine: “Well that’s not good ...”
I like February because it brings really good chances for heavy snow and strong storms. It’s hard to hate anything, so I strongly dislike February because I can liberally count a new strain of gray hair every morning when I look up to see what we missed today.
All jokes aside, we do a pretty good job at navigating the wild weather of the Central Plains. I’m proud of my team, and if there is anything I do hate in this world it’s sleet.
