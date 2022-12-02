Astronomical winter doesn’t begin until Dec. 21, but meteorological winter is now underway.
Closing out the books on fall (September, October and November), what a wild ride it was. Several rushes of warm air along with dips of much colder weather left the region in a constant state of WHAT IS GOING ON?
Frankly, these are the conditions that are expected during transitional seasons like fall and spring. The latter usually presents a scenario for severe weather. Nasty weather still can happen in the fall, but spring heads into warmer months whereas fall slips into winter.
With the jet stream still trying to make up its mind, it would be more surprising to have a fall without drastic temperature swings rather than a temperate stretch. That said, let’s dive into the data over three months.
While September certainly had some cooler days, the vast majority of the month was spent on the mild side. Most of the days brought high temperatures above average, with plenty of 80-degree days and a few summer-like days in the 90s. One of the hottest days of 2022 in St. Joseph came on Sept. 20 when Rosecrans Memorial Airport recorded 97 degrees, a new record high for the day. The coldest temperature in September, 37 degrees, came days later on the last day of the month. As for precipitation, we came in at 2.30 inches of rain, which is a little less than an inch below where we should be.
October lived up to its hype as a transitional month. Most of the days brought 60- or 70-degree weather, but there were some warm days, including Oct. 21, when we hit the monthly high of 85 degrees. The coldest day definitely brought an early shock to the system, with a 15-degree temperature just three days before that high of 85. We continued to dip into drought during the month, with a mere 0.97 inches of rain that fell short of the “normal” amount of 2.84 inches.
The drier-than-normal stretch eased up during November as we picked up 2.67 inches of rain, which is above the average of 1.87 inches. As for temperatures, it became clear we are inching toward winter: 12 days with low temperatures in the teens, including two days where the monthly low dipped down to 12 degrees. There were also far chillier afternoons, including a high of 26 degrees back on Nov. 18.
As a whole, our average temperature for the month — 51.9 degrees — was BELOW our normal average temperature for November of 53.4 degrees.
