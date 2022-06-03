Why weather? You ask almost any weatherperson why did you get into the biz, and they will without a doubt talk about their first wild weather experience. That’s usually how it happens.
Sure, forecasters who grew up in San Diego or Vancouver have different world views on weather, but at the end of the day, their experience with weather is relative to what drove them to the industry.
For me, living in the Central Plains is my siren song.
When I was 8 years old, my family was stuck on an old pontoon boat DURING A TORNADO WARNING at the Lake of the Ozarks. You couldn’t see in any direction, it was pounding hail and to this day I’ve never felt rain hurt like that. By the grace of God, we made it back to the house. That was my earliest experience with nasty weather. From that point forward, I knew this was something I needed to study and understand.
Several years later, a very powerful tornado tore through a town a few miles away from my parents’ house. I’ll never forget driving through Sunset Hills to survey the damage immediately after it blew through. It was the first time I had ever seen the raw power of a tornado. I saw flattened businesses, destroyed homes and so many trees and utility poles down that most streets were left impassable. While tornadoes weren’t a new concept to me, an EF-4 tornado touching down in suburban St. Louis on New Year’s Day drove me to do what I do now.
You don’t even have to have had an extreme weather experience to have your curiosity sparked by simply looking up. The atmosphere, and its many layers, is mind-blowing.
What’s your weather story? Or what do you have questions about? Drop me a note at 825 Edmond St., St. Joseph, MO, 64501, or how the kids do it at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Let’s talk!
