It’s a safe assumption that everybody has something to say about the weather.
“Can you make it warmer?” or “Where’s the snow?” are examples of quotations that are flung my way regularly. And yes, I still get paid if I’m wrong. It’s all part of the job. And since we all experience it, there’s no shortage of “famous weather quotes.” Here are some of my favorites:
“Climate is what we expect, weather is what we get,” Mark Twain famously quipped.
“Conversation about the weather is the last refuge of the unimaginative,” Oscar Wilde accurately pronounced.
“To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold,” Aristotle said.
“I don’t like all this fresh air. ... I’m from Los Angeles, I don’t trust any air I can’t see,” said the late Bob Hope.
“It is best to read the weather forecast before praying for rain,” Twain said again.
“The weather is the weather. You have to deal with whatever is out there,” former Chiefs QB Matt Cassel said.
“If you wait long enough, it will be good weather,” says a Japanese proverb.
“For tomorrow may rain, so I’ll follow the sun,” sang the Beatles.
“Weather forecast for tonight: dark,” said George Carlin.
“Sometimes I wish that I was the weather, you’d bring me up in conversation forever. And when it rained, I’d be the talk of the day,” said musician John Mayer.
“Weather is a literary specialty, and no untrained hand can turn out a good article on it,” Samuel Clemens (aka Twain), for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.