As a spring holiday, the variability of Easter’s weather is no surprise, especially here in the Central Plains, which often serves as a battleground between hot and cold air masses.
Aside from its seasonal date, the timing of Easter is unique in that it falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox, with calendar dates as early as March 22 and as late as April 25.
According to climate data from National Weather Service KC/Pleasant Hill, Easter Sunday has an average daily maximum temperature in the low 60s and a minimum in the low 40s. While these running averages suggest a norm of relatively mild days and cool nights, Easter can bring the chill of winter or the heat of summer.
The warmest Easter on record in St. Joseph occurred in 1987 when the mercury reached a sweltering 91 degrees at Rosecrans Airport. By contrast, temperatures remained below freezing on Easter 2018, which fell on April 1, with a daily record low of 13 degrees along with two inches of fresh snow.
Easter weather also has proven perilous, with one of the worst tornado outbreaks to ever strike the Midwest occurring on Easter in 1913. On that day, six F-4 tornadoes struck parts of Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri, killing a total of 170 people. This includes a long track tornado in Northwest Missouri, which carved a 45-mile path through parts of Andrew, Gentry and Harrison counties, killing two. The deadliest tornado of the day struck the northwest side of Omaha, with a staggering death toll of 103.
While weather conditions from one Easter to the next are subject to change, the reason for the season will always remain the same — to celebrate He who has risen from the dead.
