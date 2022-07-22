A recent trip across U.S. Highway 36 showed nothing but lush fields of soybeans and corn that was just about as high as an elephant’s eye.
The Platte River, the Grand River, Higgin’s Ditch, the Chariton, creeks and streams all across northern Missouri were filled with runoff from constant rains that have kept the northern half of Missouri flourishing with prime conditions for growing.
But in a tale of two states, areas along and south of Interstate 70 are experiencing severe to even extreme drought conditions. In fact, conditions in southern Missouri have gotten so dire that the governor declared an emergency drought alert that could have serious repercussions for more than 50 Missouri counties whose primary economic engine is agriculture ... an industry heavily dependent upon precipitation.
The most alarming stat for me was looking at the total rainfall numbers so far this July. Here in the drought-free zone, we’ve already picked up 6.40 inches of rain since July 1. Impressive. Our friends to the south, they can’t buy a drop of rainfall. Springfield, Missouri, has only measured 0.11 inches of rain during that same period. That’s nuts. And it’s not just Springfield. The governor, who is himself a farmer in southwest Missouri, said the expanding drought could lead to financial ruin for farmers.
All said, the Missouri Department of Agriculture states almost 75% of the state is in some sort of a drought, with 35% of Missouri suffering from severe to extreme drought.
And wouldn’t you know: More rain is on the way this week ... mainly for northern Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.