I dedicate this week’s column to Irving Berlin. Without his musical might, I doubt any of us would care whether or not all our Christmases are white. But alas, it’s that time of the year ...
After speaking with some of the best forecasters in the region, reviewing historical snowfall data both in St. Joseph and at the more reliable (and official) observation site at MCI, as well as dipping into ongoing oscillations that help us project longer-term trends ... the current answer to your question is: It’s possible.
Not likely, not unlikely, nor probable or probably not. But it’s definitely possible. Here’s why:
History is always teaching us lessons from the past. Since we’ve only been keeping records in St. Joseph since the early 1900s, it’s not a complete picture but it can still shed light.
Rosecrans, I found, is a fickle weather station especially when it comes to recording snowfall. According to my examination of data since 1908, it has snowed eight times in St. Joseph on Christmas Day. Some of those snowfall events were recorded with an inch-based magnitude, however others that only showed liquid precipitation required some math to determine how much that liquid would equate to snowfall given the temperatures of the day and using mainly a 10:1 liquid equivalent ratio ... My unofficial list shows measurable snow on Christmas in 1909, 1944, 1962, 1977, 1993, 1997, 2009 and 2017.
However, forecasters tend to agree that an official “white Christmas” implies at least one inch of snow is on the ground. This warrants a check on snow events from the day before that would still have an inch of snow on the ground the next day.
I found at least three Christmas Eves where it snowed at least an inch — 1945, 1948 and 1962. Combined with the Christmas snows above, that would bring our total to 11 white Christmases since records began in St. Joseph.
In general, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brent Pesel said the area roughly sees a white Christmas once every four years.
“It seems low when you finally take a look at the data,” said Pesel, a forecaster with the Kansas City office. “It’s not as common as you think.”
Enough with the data ... Let’s talk THIS CHRISTMAS. Even though we are weeks out, the temperature trend is starting to point to an extended stretch of below-average temperatures. This would cover the Christmas holiday. The uncertainly, however, lies in how much — if any — moisture will be available. Above I said it was possible, and I mean it because one major ingredient looks to be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.