Historical Chances: White Christmas

According to the last 30 years, we have a 26% to 40% chance for seeing a white Christmas.

 Mark Zinn | News-Press NOW

I dedicate this week’s column to Irving Berlin. Without his musical might, I doubt any of us would care whether or not all our Christmases are white. But alas, it’s that time of the year ...

After speaking with some of the best forecasters in the region, reviewing historical snowfall data both in St. Joseph and at the more reliable (and official) observation site at MCI, as well as dipping into ongoing oscillations that help us project longer-term trends ... the current answer to your question is: It’s possible.

