Just because a body of water is “ice cold” doesn’t mean it’s cold enough to walk on — especially here.
Winter months often bring bitterly cold temperatures that begin to ice over ponds, creeks and even rivers. But before you jump on those frozen surfaces, you need to be fully briefed.
First, a consistently frigid air mass is needed for ice to thicken over a body of water. It doesn’t happen overnight and the requirements needed are slim pickings in this part of the country.
Assuming it’s been at or below freezing for several days, you may notice the ice start to harden at the surface. The longer the stretch of below-freezing temperatures, the thicker the ice. While the chemistry of water is pretty clear in terms of its solid state, not all “ice” is the same. Specifically, slushy or crack-ridden ice allows for voids amid the iced-over surface of a body of water. A solid, blueish ice provides more structure and stability regarding the application of pressure.
However, it takes several inches of solid ice to be able to walk on it. Most experts say 3 to 4 inches is needed to provide a solid surface for one person.
How do you know how thick the ice is? Bring a drill because it’s pretty much the only way to tell. And your best bet is not only to make one “ice thickness observation” but several at different points over the frozen water.
Another important tip: Don’t walk over rivers, streams or other moving bodies of water. The stagnant nature of the water under frozen ponds and lakes makes it easier for surface ice to grow downward compared to moving water, which by its nature is warm enough to keep moving and therefore not cold enough to freeze. It’s certainly super cool water that is moving, but its movement is a sign that the water below a sheet of ice is warm enough to allow for such movement.
Also, remember that it’s not as cold here as it is to our north. Our winters often feature temperature swings that bring thawing conditions in between periods of cold. This inconsistent cold in our area makes for dangerous conditions when it comes to walking on ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.