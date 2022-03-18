In a rare move that mirrored true bipartisanship, the United States Senate voted unanimously to make daylight saving time (DST) permanent. And while the measure still needs approval from the House and a signature from President Joe Biden, the momentum seems to be on the side of putting an end to springing forward and falling back.
The biannual changing back and forth of clocks is said to have serious consequences when it comes to our health, notably issues related to sleep deprivation, strokes and heart attacks. It seems like complaints about the twice-a-year practice have continued to mount since the last time we had this great debate (or at least since the last time we’ve done anything about it).
Health issues and simplicity of schedule are factors behind this latest push to ditch the switch, but it turns out energy woes prompted the last couple of attempts to make daylight saving permanent. How timely!
Permanence was enacted the last time by President Richard Nixon in December 1973. If you’re familiar with the political events in the months that would follow, you can skip ahead to the next paragraph. So basically Nixon tried to cover up something he didn’t know his reelection campaign was doing. The scandal known as Watergate ended up giving our nation its first and only president to have resigned.
DST got mixed in with the toxicity of Watergate and Americans ended up hating it. In 1974, President Gerald Ford signed a different measure that went back to switching clocks two times each year.
What hasn’t changed in this discussion is the Earth’s regular rotating journey around the sun and the cold, hard reality that we have shorter amounts of daylight in astrological winter and tons of sun filling up our summer. Outside of areas near the equator, it’s hard to masquerade these obvious changes. No matter what happens, these are things are constant. Changing clocks doesn’t change our situation.
