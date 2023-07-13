Products of temperature, moisture, wind and terrain, clouds are the centerpiece of weather on Earth as we know it.
Coming in all shapes, sizes and hues, clouds have long tested the bounds of modern scientific categorization. Aside from their endless range of morphologies, the transient nature of clouds adds another layer of complexity to the task of naming them.
Despite the inherent difficulty of grouping and naming puffy parcels of condensation, English pharmacist and amateur meteorologist Luke Howard managed to do so in the early 1800s. Without the help of a camera, Howard took tedious daily observations, including detailed watercolor paintings and sketches, to keep his findings frozen in time.
While several other European characters of note made attempts at developing a system of cloud nomenclature, Howard’s Latin-based naming method ultimately stuck. His system employs three prefixes to describe a cloud’s appearance and relative altitude: “cumulo” (heap or pile), “strato” (layer or spread), “cirro” (curl or tuft), and two supplemental terms: “alto” for mid-level clouds and “nimbo” for rain-bearing clouds.
By grouping these terms in various combinations, we get the top 10 basic cloud forms, which may sound familiar: cirrus, cirrostratus, cirrocumulus, altostratus, altocumulus, cumulus, stratus, stratocumulus, nimbostratus and cumulonimbus.
In addition to these classifications, many other specialized cloud forms have since been identified, such as Lenticular and Mammatus to name a few.
The most recent cloud type to be added to the list by the World Meteorological Society was first photographed here in the Midwest. Captured in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this rolling wave-like cloud formation was first submitted to the Cloud Appreciation Society in 2006. After rigorous bouts of scientific scrutiny and study, including photo comparisons from various points across the globe, cloud type “asperitas” was officially recognized 10 years later.
Safe to say, those of us tasked with keeping our head in the clouds take the job quite seriously.
