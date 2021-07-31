The end of July and the first few weeks of August are, on average, the hottest days of the year here in St. Joseph. It’s perfect weather for conditioning the Chiefs players for the grueling six-month NFL season ahead.
Coach Andy Reid, when asked about the extreme heat on the players, gave credit to the Chiefs’ trainers for keeping the players well-hydrated and providing numerous breaks.
After an Excessive Heat Warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday and Thursday to start the 2021 Chiefs Training Camp, a cool front will bring very pleasant conditions to St. Joseph for training camp on Monday and Tuesday. The weather may feel more like Green Bay, Wisconsin, in August rather than our normal Kansas City area heat and humidity.
Chiefs Training Camp starts daily at 9:15 a.m. and concludes by noon, so players and fans will not have to endure the extremes of mid-afternoon summer heat and humidity. Training camp will run through Aug. 18, so I am sure there will be many more days of high heat and humidity over the next several weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.