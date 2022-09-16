Dozens of state and federal authorities swarmed the quiet town of Brunswick, Missouri, this week. It wasn’t the FBI, nor the Highway Patrol. It was a large contingent of U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents along with dozens more from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

It wasn’t a crime that brought the agencies together. No, it’s a new task force with a mission that many say is impossible: controlling the Asian Carp population that continues to destroy species native to Missouri.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.