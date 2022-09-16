Dozens of state and federal authorities swarmed the quiet town of Brunswick, Missouri, this week. It wasn’t the FBI, nor the Highway Patrol. It was a large contingent of U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents along with dozens more from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
It wasn’t a crime that brought the agencies together. No, it’s a new task force with a mission that many say is impossible: controlling the Asian Carp population that continues to destroy species native to Missouri.
To understand how a fish from the other side of the world got here brings us to the 1970s. Some of the four different species of Asian Carp that were brought to the U.S. were used for food to filter feeders.
”Because they are filter feeders, they help clean the water,” said Kasey Whiteman of the Department of Conservation.
Whiteman said the U.S. also brought them over to help with wastewater treatment. But water is the very thing that can change everything.
“Flooding happens and accidental introductions happen and then they start getting established,” Whiteman said.
That establishment is a rapid one too.
With few predators, the carp are free to reproduce with few obstacles.
“A lot of our rivers and streams make it easy for them to reproduce,” he said. “And they reproduce a lot.”
Using techniques, knowledge and resources from the Mississippi River carp project, the Missouri River operation is attempting to see if what they used in the much mightier Mississippi could work on the “tamer” Missouri. The team is also using new equipment that helps identify carp.
The operation is closing off eight miles along the Grand River from Brunswick to the Missouri River.
