Summer is at its peak across America’s heartland, complete with pastel sunsets, tasseling corn and waves of intense heat. While millions across the U.S. have been dealing with bouts of excessive heat since late May and early June, the real summer sizzle just settled into the Missouri River Valley during the past week.
Of course, we are not the only ones experiencing upper 90s and triple digits. The latest heat wave is spreading above-average temperatures from Texas to the Canadian border and even in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. July and August are notorious for these robust ridges of heat, which dominate entire regions of the continent. But some locales have it worse than others.
When temperatures soar, urban population centers are almost always warmer than surrounding suburbs and the countryside. In the past decade, this phenomenon has been observed in cities across the globe thanks to the abundance of concrete infrastructure which absorbs, retains and radiates large quantities of heat. A 2023 peer-reviewed study by Climate Central ranked 44 U.S. cities with the highest number of people affected by a temperature difference of eight degrees or more. Kansas City ranked 15th on the list. A temperature increase of less than 10 degrees may sound a bit arbitrary, but when high-intensity triple-digit heat is the baseline, every degree counts in terms of impact on human health and risk of heat-related illness.
City slickers may bear the brunt of summer scorchers, but those of us who live in more rural areas of the Midwest have our own hill to climb when the mercury rises. Not directly related to temperature, the moisture content in the air can make high heat feel all the more oppressive. We account for this difference using the heat index. The sprawling systems which produce summer heat waves are often accompanied by deep moisture streaming in from the Gulf. As if that isn’t enough to make the outdoors feel like a sauna, residents along and near the corn belt deal with a spike in oppressive humidity thanks to a phenomenon cleverly called “corn sweat.”
When corn crops reach the tasseling stage, they release loads of moisture into the atmosphere through evapotranspiration. This process is supercharged by high temperatures, resulting in over-the-top heat indices. Tuesday was a prime example of corn sweat’s effects when a temperature of 96 degrees was accompanied by a heat index of 121 here in St. Joseph. Meanwhile, downtown Kansas City recorded a temperature of 100 degrees, with a less impressive heat index of only 108.
Yes, there are pros and cons to the landscapes in which we choose to reside. But if I had to pick, a little corn sweat is worth dealing with if it means avoiding a noisy urban heat island.
