Always Looking Up

Summer is at its peak across America’s heartland, complete with pastel sunsets, tasseling corn and waves of intense heat. While millions across the U.S. have been dealing with bouts of excessive heat since late May and early June, the real summer sizzle just settled into the Missouri River Valley during the past week.

Of course, we are not the only ones experiencing upper 90s and triple digits. The latest heat wave is spreading above-average temperatures from Texas to the Canadian border and even in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. July and August are notorious for these robust ridges of heat, which dominate entire regions of the continent. But some locales have it worse than others.

Jared Shelton can be reached at jared.shelton@newspressnow.com.

