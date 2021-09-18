“Blue Clear Sky” is the title track of one of the defining country albums of 1996 by George Strait. The album had three No. 1 hits, including “Blue Clear Sky.” The writers of this song took the line from the 1994 Academy Award winning movie “Forrest Gump.”
The movie line goes like this: “Jenny was gone, then all of a sudden, out of the blue clear sky, she was back.”
This is one of my all time favorite movies and a career defining movie for actors Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Gary Sinise, who played Forrest, love interest Jenny and Captain Dan, respectively.
While walking through a beautiful park this week with my dog, Aggie, I admired how blue and clear the sky was and decided to share these thoughts and images. The late summer sky over the Midwest this week is memorable. This is the last official weekend of summer 2021.
Autumn officially starts this coming Wednesday, Sept. 22. It’s a great weekend to enjoy a final blast of warm summer temperatures and dry weather with your friends and family. If you, too, love the “Blue Clear Sky,” take a few pictures to share with your friends on social media.
Have a safe end of summer weekend!
