Weather and climate, these terms are both used to describe the behavior of Earth’s atmosphere over time, but the distinction between them is an important one when it comes to contextualizing data, such as daily temperatures or precipitation. The primary difference lies within the time frame over which they take place. Weather occurring day to day with high variability, and climate, the running average or “normal” measured over much longer time periods.
The collection of data used to define climatological averages in the U.S. is governed by the National Weather Service. Through a decadal compilation of temperature and precipitation measurements taken over 30-year periods, the NWS establishes what they call “climate normals” for thousands of cities, towns and communities. These figures boil down to mathematical averages, which are used as a reference point to identify and classify anomalies like heat waves, cold air outbreaks, heavy rainfall and snowfall events.
While the concept of an empirical average is fairly straight-forward, the logic behind deeming averages as climate “normals” is a different story. It’s a well known fact in the meteorological community that weather and climate do not always match up, temperatures and precipitation often bounce back and forth from below average to above and back again. Continental climates like that of the Central Plains serve as prime examples of high variability, where the moderating effects of our planet’s oceans remain hundreds of miles away, and starkly different air masses are free to collide and interact.
Despite the tendency for our weather to fall outside the bounds of local climate, Northwest Missouri has enjoyed quite the stretch of seasonable temperatures over the past five to seven days. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s coupled with overnight lows near 50 degrees have made this alignment between weather and climate a particularly comfortable one, but is this lengthy bout of seasonable weather really what we would call “normal?”
Some would say climatological norms are actually quite abnormal, when it comes to the relative frequency in which they take place. Dr. Peter R. Gent, senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, would agree with this statement. In a 2022 peer reviewed study, Gent compared 30 years worth of daily high temperatures for Denver, Colorado, concluding the value was within 3 degrees of the average or normal high less than 15% of the time. Furthermore, Gent also criticized the tendency of local TV broadcast meteorologists to refer to climate based averages as “where we should be” or “what we expect this time of year.”
For the sake of semantics, this argument is a valid one, yet it also holds value through the lens of public perception. Mankind has long tried to make sense of the natural world by placing limits and bounds on it. While this fundamental human tendency can serve us, it’s important to realize that our fluid atmosphere is an inherently chaotic entity. Therefore, a requirement for daily temperatures to be near average or “normal” simply does not exist.
