Weather and climate, these terms are both used to describe the behavior of Earth’s atmosphere over time, but the distinction between them is an important one when it comes to contextualizing data, such as daily temperatures or precipitation. The primary difference lies within the time frame over which they take place. Weather occurring day to day with high variability, and climate, the running average or “normal” measured over much longer time periods.

The collection of data used to define climatological averages in the U.S. is governed by the National Weather Service. Through a decadal compilation of temperature and precipitation measurements taken over 30-year periods, the NWS establishes what they call “climate normals” for thousands of cities, towns and communities. These figures boil down to mathematical averages, which are used as a reference point to identify and classify anomalies like heat waves, cold air outbreaks, heavy rainfall and snowfall events.

