April showers do bring May flowers, but they are also a prelude to our stormiest month each year on average. During the month of May, the chances for severe weather with large hail and tornadoes really increase. We are truly heading into our peak tornado season over the next 12 weeks, so being prepared and knowing the difference between a watch and a warning is crucial to the safety of your family and loved ones.

A tornado watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for the formation of severe thunderstorms that could and may produce tornadoes in your area. We are monitoring weather conditions for further information and possible warnings during the watch.

A tornado warning means that severe thunderstorms in your area are producing a possible tornado, either on Doppler Radar or spotted by trained storm spotters. Immediate action is required for protection of life and property.

These are the golden rules for staying safe and informed during the upcoming peak spring tornado season. Our 2021 tornado season may be extremely active due to the current weather patterns we are experiencing. Be prepared, have a family plan of action when a tornado watch is issued and know where to go to seek shelter when a tornado warning occurs.

Early warning is your best protection, so having a NOAA Weather Radio in your home and business is paramount to getting fast and reliable information. The News-Press Storm Tracker App also is a wonderful resource when you are on the go or sheltering inside from the storm. Having both gives an added redundancy for life saving information that may be the difference in life or death during tornado season.