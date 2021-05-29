My TV weather career started during the summer of 1988 during a prolonged drought deep in the heart of central Texas.

I quickly learned that an inch of rain can be worth much more than a million dollars in an agricultural ranching community. Nightly I would field phone calls from viewers wondering when the 110-degree heat would break and life-giving rainfall would return. During a true Texas drought, the nightly weather messenger can “take a lot of heat,” pardon the pun. It was my first time to be on TV and I learned greatly from this experience.

A well-timed rainfall for crops during the spring and summer growing season can greatly increase yields, leading to enhanced bushels per acre for farmers. This can equate to more profits that can help the economy of the entire community. More farming equipment and truck sales lead to overall spending and increased tax revenues.

Ranchers also profit from increased rainfall and can run more head of cattle on their land when grass and water are plentiful. The price of hay can skyrocket during a drought and ranchers may have to drive hundreds of miles to find bales of hay to feed their herds and may have to drastically reduce herd size. A drought is truly one of the worst weather phenomena, as it slowly builds from weeks into months. Then temperatures rise, creating even more suffering.

The point I would like to make is that we are going into June near our seasonal average for moisture with below-normal temperatures. Not a bad place to be as many seasonal crops are in the ground and progressing very well this year. Our main summer growing season of June through August is just ahead and only time will tell if we will continue to have an abundance of moisture.

Rainfall is the life-giving ingredient that makes our climate here in the Midwest acceptable for life. The National Climate Prediction Center is calling for equal chances of an average summer of rainfall and normal temperatures.

The three-month outlook can

be found at www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/ products/predictions/long_range/seasonal.php?lead=1.