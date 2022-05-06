Music network VH1 may love the ‘90s (it was a show), but it’s a safe bet most of us don’t share the admiration when talking about the 90s in a forecast.
I have a few meteorological rules of thumb that are derived from the wisdom of people like Dave Murray, Mike Roberts, Sally Russell, Chris Higgins, Brian Busby and a host of amazing forecasters who all deserve this non sequitur tip of the hat. These “rules” would certainly call a 90-degree day hot. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the desert with a dew point in the 30s or the Great Plains with humidity making the heat feel even more miserable, there comes a point where you have to draw the line of what’s hot. My friends, 90 is hot.
I rambled on about this because this week we are expected to see at least the potential for several days of 90-degree weather. In fact, a mini heatwave could unfold during a period of the year when it usually doesn’t get this hot this fast.
Take last May. There were no days when the thermometer hit 90 degrees. The hottest reading at Rosecrans for May 2021 was 88 degrees.
Things typically start to heat up during our meteorological summer months of June, July and August. For instance, last year there were 12 days of at least 90-degree weather in June 2021, just a month after no temperatures in the 90s. What’s more, the hottest temperature recorded in St. Joseph in all of 2021 was 99 degrees on June 17. That had to be a record right? Nah, try 102 degrees back in 1918. Both were hot pandemic days.
As you can imagine, July and August also bring big heat to the nation’s midsection. Locally, there were a collective 15 days that Rosecrans Memorial Airport measured 90 or higher during the last two summer months. But it didn’t stop there. Last September saw four 90-degree days, including our last one on record: Sept. 28, 2021 (92 degrees).
