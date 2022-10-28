F alling into line, October lived up to its seasonal specialty.
Any month within a seasonal transition is bound to bring some extremes, especially with temperatures. This month has been no exception.
While simmering up and down within our “normal” temperature range, we plummeted to the teens during the early-morning hours on Oct. 18. In fact, a new record low was established that morning at 15 degrees. That was more than 10 degrees colder than the old record.
What’s more, only three days after that super hard freeze, we hit a monthly high of 85 degrees on Oct. 21. While not a record high for the date, it was close. But what was more impressive was the whiplash, specifically the short amount of time between our October extremes.
As for precipitation, it’s been pretty much a broken record. Our lower-than-normal dry stretch continues. With only two days of measurable precipitation, we finished the month with a not-so-drippy total of 0.97 inches. That’s well shy of our average 2.55 inches of rainfall during October at Rosecrans.
This trend of dry weather has slipped the region further into drought. The weekly update from the Climate Prediction Center keeps us in an official drought, with some portions of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri sliding into a “severe drought.”
As we look ahead into November, another roller coaster is setting up. We will be starting by taking a walk on the mild side, with temperatures soaring well above average as we jump into the 70s. But like in October, expect at least one or two whiplashes during our next transitional month. And like most months of the year, “all of the above” will be on the table.
