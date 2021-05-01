On Thursday afternoon, the Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team arrived in the skies of St. Joe with the “Sound of Speed.” They flew all the way from Nellis Air Force base near Las Vegas to prepare for this weekend’s show, refueling twice in the air on their non-stop flight.

Weather conditions are crucial to the ability of the Thunderbirds team to do performances. According to Major Michael “Thorny” Brewer, the group has three different show performances prepared and ready based on the cloud cover that may partially obscure the sky on Sunday.

The strong surface winds in the forecast for Saturday’s air show should not be an issue for the performance as the pilots will adjust maneuvers based on the prevailing wind speeds and direction.

It takes a team of 130 Air Force members to get the Thunderbirds planes off the ground. They bring 80 team members to each show to help with logistics, communications and jet maintenance. Ten of these team members are tasked as sky spotters, watching all sectors in a 10-mile radius for clouds, precipitation and other obstacles to flight.

On Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 8 a.m., demonstration flights start at noon and Thunderbirds performances start between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Don’t forget your sunglasses, wide-brim hats and sunblock, as you will need it all at the Sound of Speed Air Show this weekend.