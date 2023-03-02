A usually dry stretch, January and February proved otherwise this year in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
Beginning in January, we picked a total liquid accumulation of 0.99 inches. Believe it or not, that measurement is actually higher than the normal monthly average of 0.71 inches, itself a very low number compared to other monthly normal rainfall totals.
Typically, our precipitation chances start to ramp back up in February and especially in March. This past February definitely lived up to that statistic. Heavy rain and melting snow yielded a monthly total of 3.50 inches of liquid precipitation. Normally, St. Joseph sees an increase from January to February, but usually not by this much. The normal rainfall numbers for February are a nominal figure: 0.95 inches, just four digits away from what we saw in January.
March really begins the uptick in rainfall numbers locally, with a normal value of 2.36 inches of rain, a number that we more than doubled last March when St. Joseph measured 5.14 inches of liquid precipitation. Not only did we get in on a decent amount of melted pack last March, it rained solidly.
Our average numbers for rainfall continue to climb into spring, with April “normally” hauling in a little over 4 inches a month. That number increases to a calendar-high of 5.32 inches of rain during the month of May.
Higher than our spring averages, meteorological summer in St. Joseph brings the most rain compared to any other season. June is still a wet month and comes in only a few ticks away from May: 5.25 inches on average.
While our numbers slide some toward the back half of summer, they are still relatively high compared to other months. July brings an average of 4.58 inches of rainfall while August comes in at 4.24 inches normally.
The fall is not as steep as the rise. We fall off only slightly for September: 4.04 inches and 3.25 inches for October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.